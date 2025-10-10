CMRL signed contract for design and construction of 17 entry/exit structures in Corridor 3

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract for the design and construction of 17 entry/exit structures at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC Colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, and Okkiyam Thoraipakkam elevated stations in Corridor 3 of CMRL Phase II at a cost of Rs 250.47 crores. The project has been awarded to Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited.

According to a press release issued by the CMRL the scope of work includes civil works, architectural finishes, and all associated activities. It has also been planned toto develop exclusive transit oriented property development spaces at most of the entrances so as to provide commercial amenities for the commuters while generating non-farebox revenue for CMRL.

The agreement was signed by T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL and T Ravi, General Manager (South), Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited in the presence of M A Siddique Managing Director (CMRL) along with other officials and staff of CMRL.

Upon completion, the project will provide seamless entry and exit facilities to the metro stations along with additional commercial facilities, added the statement.