CMRL seeks commuters’ views on first & last-mile connectivity

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has launched a survey to understand commuters’ first- and last-mile connectivity requirements and identify ways to make Metro travel more convenient from the passenger’s doorstep to the station and from the station to the final destination.
The survey, titled ‘First & Last Mile Connectivity – Metro, Right @ Your Doorstep’, seeks public feedback on the connectivity gaps faced by passengers while accessing Metro stations. CMRL has urged commuters to participate in the survey by scanning the QR code provided in its outreach material.
The initiative focuses on the First Mile – Home to Metro Station and Last Mile – Metro Station to Destination. The survey is intended to gather commuters’ views on their connectivity needs and help CMRL understand the transport options required beyond the Metro network.
“First- and last-mile connectivity remains a crucial factor in encouraging greater use of public transport. While the Metro provides fast and reliable inter-city travel, commuters often depend on autos, cabs, buses, two-wheelers or other modes to reach stations and their destinations,”said a CMRL official.
Commuters have also stressed that the cost of these additional journeys should not undermine the affordability of Metro travel. “First- and last-mile connectivity should not bite into the commuter’s purse. If reaching the Metro station costs almost as much as the Metro journey, people may hesitate to use public transport,” said a commuter.
Another commuter said affordable and easily accessible feeder options would make Metro travel more attractive. “We need convenient connectivity near Metro stations, but it should also be reasonably priced and available during peak hours,” the commuter said.
The survey material encourages commuters to “Tell us your connectivity needs”, signalling CMRL’s effort to incorporate passenger feedback while planning and improving first- and last-mile transport facilities across the city.