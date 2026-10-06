CMRL seeks commuters’ views on first & last-mile connectivity

The survey, titled ‘First & Last Mile Connectivity – Metro, Right @ Your Doorstep’, seeks public feedback on the connectivity gaps faced by passengers while accessing Metro stations. CMRL has urged commuters to participate in the survey by scanning the QR code provided in its outreach material.

The initiative focuses on the First Mile – Home to Metro Station and Last Mile – Metro Station to Destination. The survey is intended to gather commuters’ views on their connectivity needs and help CMRL understand the transport options required beyond the Metro network.

“First- and last-mile connectivity remains a crucial factor in encouraging greater use of public transport. While the Metro provides fast and reliable inter-city travel, commuters often depend on autos, cabs, buses, two-wheelers or other modes to reach stations and their destinations,”said a CMRL official.