Chennai Metro records over 1 crore passenger trips in September, third consecutive month to cross 8-figure mark

According to the figures released by CMRL, it recorded 1,00,26,601 passengers in the month.

Though the monthly number barely managed to cross the 8-figure mark, this is the first time that CMRL recorded four months in a calendar year with more than one crore ridership, indicating steady patronage from Chennaiites.

The monthly number is less than what it recorded in August (1,04,04,098 passenger trips), July (1,06,28,926), and March (1,01,84,419). The daily average ridership is more or less comparable to those months: 3,28,529 in March, 3,42,868 in July, 3,35,616 in August, and 3,34,220 in September.