Chennai Metro records over 1 crore passenger trips in September, third consecutive month to cross 8-figure mark

CHENNAI: Even as the numbers dipped, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) managed to record more than one crore passenger trips in September, the third consecutive month to record the feat and the fourth time it crossed the milestone in 2026.
According to the figures released by CMRL, it recorded 1,00,26,601 passengers in the month.
Though the monthly number barely managed to cross the 8-figure mark, this is the first time that CMRL recorded four months in a calendar year with more than one crore ridership, indicating steady patronage from Chennaiites.
The monthly number is less than what it recorded in August (1,04,04,098 passenger trips), July (1,06,28,926), and March (1,01,84,419). The daily average ridership is more or less comparable to those months: 3,28,529 in March, 3,42,868 in July, 3,35,616 in August, and 3,34,220 in September.
The highest single-day passenger footfall during the month was recorded on September 11, when 3,93,580 passengers travelled by Metro.
According to CMRL, digital and card-based ticketing services accounted for a substantial share of the passenger journeys. National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) /Singara Chennai Card recorded the highest usage with 51.95 lakh passenger journeys, followed by single-journey paper QR tickets with 18.82 lakh journeys.
Among digital ticketing services, ONDC accounted for 12.33 lakh journeys, while WhatsApp ticketing through the number +91 83000 86000 recorded 4.34 lakh journeys. The Chennai One App was used for 3.12 lakh journeys, while Paytm recorded 2.92 lakh journeys.
Other ticketing services included PhonePe with 2.14 lakh, Static QR tickets at stations with 1.99 lakh, online ticketing with 1.46 lakh, and the CMRL Mobile App's Stored Value Pass (SVP) with 1.16 lakh journeys.
CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on several ticketing services, including the NCMC Singara Chennai Card, and digital QR ticketing options available through WhatsApp, Paytm, and PhonePe.
The discount is also applicable to the digital Stored Value Pass available through the CMRL Mobile App. The discount does not apply to single-journey paper QR tickets purchased at ticket counters.