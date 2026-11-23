The final girder was erected on Sunday between Butt Road and Kathipara at Paul Wells Road for the construction of the elevated corridor.

The U-girder was launched using two high-capacity hydraulic cranes, each with a lifting capacity of 550 metric tonnes (MT). The erection work was carried out using launching girders and high-capacity hydraulic cranes, depending on site conditions.

“The project team faced several challenges during construction, including heavy traffic, underground and overhead utility networks, limited working space and difficult site conditions at Kaliamman Koil Street, Butt Road and Paul Wells Road. The integrated flyover along Mount Poonamallee Road further complicated the girder-launching operations,” stated the CMRL press note.