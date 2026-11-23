CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has completed the erection of all 606 U-girders along a 9.5-km stretch of Corridor 5 of Phase II, connecting Koyambedu Market and Alandur. They were 15-33 metres long, with an average weight of around 135 MT each.
The final girder was erected on Sunday between Butt Road and Kathipara at Paul Wells Road for the construction of the elevated corridor.
The U-girder was launched using two high-capacity hydraulic cranes, each with a lifting capacity of 550 metric tonnes (MT). The erection work was carried out using launching girders and high-capacity hydraulic cranes, depending on site conditions.
“The project team faced several challenges during construction, including heavy traffic, underground and overhead utility networks, limited working space and difficult site conditions at Kaliamman Koil Street, Butt Road and Paul Wells Road. The integrated flyover along Mount Poonamallee Road further complicated the girder-launching operations,” stated the CMRL press note.
The note further stated that one of the major challenges was at Paul Wells Road, where school and residential buildings left little room for crane operations. The team temporarily used a portion of the school campus after removing sections of the compound wall and connecting passages between buildings. The work was scheduled during the Vijayadashami holidays, with the affected structures required to be restored before the school reopened.
CMRL said that the milestone was achieved through meticulous planning, engineering solutions, utility diversions, traffic management and coordination with various stakeholders, enabling the complex construction work to be completed in Chennai’s congested urban environment.