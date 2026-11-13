Over Rs 446 crore Metro contract awarded to develop Tirumangalam towers; train to pass through building

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded a Rs 446.88-crore contract to Capacite Infraprojects Limited for the construction of four-property development buildings near the Tirumangalam Metro station, with the project featuring an integrated design in which a Metro train will pass through the building complex.
The project, part of CMRL’s Phase-II development, is expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of commencement.
The project will be developed across 3.85 acres of land near the Tirumangalam Metro station along the elevated viaduct of Corridor 5. It is one of the major Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) initiatives being undertaken by CMRL to integrate commercial development with public transportation infrastructure.
The project will comprise four towers constructed on either side of the Phase-II Metro station. The station will be located between Towers B and C, making it possible for commuters to access it directly from within the integrated development complex. The design is aimed at providing seamless connectivity between commercial spaces and public transportation.
According to the project details, Towers A and C will have 3 basement levels, a ground floor and nine additional floors. Tower B will comprise a ground floor and 9 floors, while Tower D will have a ground floor and 2 additional floors. The contract covers the complete construction of the buildings, including civil works, architectural finishes, plumbing, electrical and mechanical works, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, lifts and other associated infrastructure.
The distinctive feature of the project is its integration with the Metro viaduct and station infrastructure, with the elevated Metro corridor passing through the development
The distinctive feature of the project is its integration with the Metro viaduct and station infrastructure, with the elevated Metro corridor passing through the development. This makes the Tirumangalam project a notable example of TOD, where commercial and urban infrastructure is planned around public transport facilities.
The project is expected to add a new dimension to Chennai’s Metro infrastructure by combining commercial property development with mass rapid transit facilities, while making better use of land available along the Phase-II corridors.