Over Rs 446 crore Metro contract awarded to develop Tirumangalam towers; train to pass through building

The project, part of CMRL’s Phase-II development, is expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of commencement.

The project will be developed across 3.85 acres of land near the Tirumangalam Metro station along the elevated viaduct of Corridor 5. It is one of the major Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) initiatives being undertaken by CMRL to integrate commercial development with public transportation infrastructure.

The project will comprise four towers constructed on either side of the Phase-II Metro station. The station will be located between Towers B and C, making it possible for commuters to access it directly from within the integrated development complex. The design is aimed at providing seamless connectivity between commercial spaces and public transportation.

According to the project details, Towers A and C will have 3 basement levels, a ground floor and nine additional floors. Tower B will comprise a ground floor and 9 floors, while Tower D will have a ground floor and 2 additional floors. The contract covers the complete construction of the buildings, including civil works, architectural finishes, plumbing, electrical and mechanical works, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, lifts and other associated infrastructure.