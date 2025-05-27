CMRL bags global environmental excellence company award

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been recently awarded with the global environmental excellence company for 2025 by the Global Energy and Environment Foundation (GEEF).

As per CMRL press note, the award highlights outstanding organisations and teams who innovate environmentally-friendly ideas during any project implementation.

“CMRL also thrives in environmental initiatives such as improving air quality, environmental resource conservation, increasing solar energy utilization, and fostering ecologically vibrant plantations to enhance the ecosystem,” the note added.

CMRL is the sole recipient for the award in this category. Last year, it also received the global sustainability award. With phase II construction underway, CMRL is set to open the first leg of operations from Poonamallee to Porur Junction by December. Two testing of the trains have already been completed.