CMRL bags award for best passenger services, satisfaction

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has received the ‘Award of Excellence in Urban Transport’ in the category of ‘Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction’ at the Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference, organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Odisha Minister for Housing and Urban Development and Public Enterprises Krushna Chandra Mahapatra presented the award to Ashish Chatterjee, principal secretary and managing director of CMRL.
CMRL received the recognition for its initiatives to improve passenger experience, accessibility, safety and integration with other modes of public transport. According to CMRL, the assessment took into account inclusive and accessible travel facilities, trained staff, upgraded passenger amenities and enhanced safety for women through Pink Squad initiative.
The Metro operator was also recognised for leading among Indian Metro systems in the use of NCMC, integrating its services with city buses and achieving 80 percent cashless ticketing. “The recognition comes as CMRL continues to focus on improving amenities and strengthening integration with public transport services to encourage greater use of urban mobility options,” read the CMRL press note.