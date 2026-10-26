CMRL bags award for best passenger services, satisfaction

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Odisha Minister for Housing and Urban Development and Public Enterprises Krushna Chandra Mahapatra presented the award to Ashish Chatterjee, principal secretary and managing director of CMRL.

CMRL received the recognition for its initiatives to improve passenger experience, accessibility, safety and integration with other modes of public transport. According to CMRL, the assessment took into account inclusive and accessible travel facilities, trained staff, upgraded passenger amenities and enhanced safety for women through Pink Squad initiative.