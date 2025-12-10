CMDA’s Marina Heritage Corridor Project works hit halfway mark

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has completed 50 per cent of the Marina Heritage Corridor Project. The plan aims to transform the infrastructure and preserve the heritage along the city’s iconic beachfront at Rs 18.45 crores.

The development work will cover a 3.2 km stretch along Marina Beach from the Labour Statue to the Lighthouse, focusing on the cultural and architectural riches on its landward side.

The new infrastructure for the designated project area includes a dedicated 4-metre-wide 2.31 km synthetic bicycle track to provide a safe route separate from vehicular traffic. Additionally, nine viewing decks opposite historic buildings, including Madras University, Ezhilagam, Presidency College, Ice House (Vivekanandar Illam), Queen Mary’s College, DGP Office and the Lighthouse, would be erected.

Nine bus stops on both sides of Kamarajar Road, and three police booths, were planned alongside pedestrian pathways, streetlights, and bollard lights along the cycling path and an exhibition space.

Urban planners have long noted that previous developments prioritised the beachfront, neglecting the cultural richness of the landward side.

A CMDA official told that nearly 50 per cent of the works were completed. Over 800 metres of the concrete works for the 2.3 km of cycle track were finished.

“The ongoing four-bus-stop works on the seaside are in full swing. View desk work is progressing well, and we have installed two police booths near the pedestrian pathway. All the work will be completed by January,” the official said.

M Ravi Chandran, a Triplicane resident who often comes to the beach for relaxation, said, “In October, the works for Marina Heritage Corridor commenced. Due to Cyclone Montha, the project work has been halted. By the end of the same month, the work had resumed. We welcome the initiative and are also looking forward to the final execution of the project.”

A garden caretaker at Marina, preferring anonymity, alleged, “From Blue Flag beach to Heritage Corridor, works are being implemented at Marina Beach. But they are failing to pay our salaries on time. Who cares for that? The project is another way to loot money.”

“After getting the permission and inputs from the Chennai Corporation, the bus stop work will be started on the western side of Kamarajar Salai,” added the official.

A Corporation official said, “In the Marina Heritage Corridor project, the construction of the seaside bus stop works is under way by the CMDA. Soon, the existing bus stops constructed by GCC will be demolished.”