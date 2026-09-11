CMDA to reclassify proposed site for Vijay's new Secretariat from residential to 'commercial'

The 1,380 residential quarters/flats built under the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Rental Housing Scheme and the TNHB Board Rental Flats were meant to be rebuilt to restore services, following the demolition of the dilapidated buildings after a long-drawn legal battle. CMDA's decision is set to change the land use of the site where the flats once stood forever.

The land, part of the 25.55-acre site identified for the project at Foreshore Estate, will be handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) after the change in classification. "After the TNHB gave the NOC, we are working on reclassification. Once it is done, we are also taking steps to secure Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance," said a senior official from the authority.

The site comprises 21.76 acres under the possession of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, 0.93 acres belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation, 1.73 acres of Revenue Department land and 1.13 acres of Tamil Nadu Housing Board land under the possession of the State government.