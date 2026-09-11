New Secretariat site mired in past Madras High Court litigation: DMK

Hinting at legal hurdles for the project, he said that when the Tamil Nadu Housing Board evicted government servants and others from the flats at Foreshore Estate, the Board and the government had assured them before the Madras High Court that multi-storey residential apartments would be constructed and that they would be rehoused in the flats once the construction was completed.

The TNHB flats were built in 1963 during the Kamaraj regime to provide refuge from the volatility of private rental rates.