CM Vijay visits Perambur MLA office amid Stalin's criticism

During his visit, he met some residents and received petitions from them. Following the interaction, he consulted Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran on expediting action on the petitions.

Sameeran was present alongside the Chief Minister during the interaction with the residents.



The Chief Minister, who is also the MLA of Perambur constituency, distributed various certificates to people who had applied through e-Seva centres.

He also reviewed the progress of development works and the handling of grievances. He discussed the ensuing Northeast monsoon with Commissioner Sameeran.