CM Vijay visits Perambur MLA office amid Stalin's criticism

CHENNAI: After criticism from DMK president MK Stalin that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay does not regularly visit his own constituency, Perambur, the latter visited his MLA office on Wednesday.
During his visit, he met some residents and received petitions from them. Following the interaction, he consulted Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran on expediting action on the petitions.
Sameeran was present alongside the Chief Minister during the interaction with the residents.
The Chief Minister, who is also the MLA of Perambur constituency, distributed various certificates to people who had applied through e-Seva centres.
He also reviewed the progress of development works and the handling of grievances. He discussed the ensuing Northeast monsoon with Commissioner Sameeran.
The Chief Minister asked officials about the precautionary measures being taken for the monsoon and the arrangements made to deal with rainwater accumulation in affected neighbourhoods.