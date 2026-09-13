CM Vijay's constituency: Perambur residents protest over water supply disruption for 6 days

CHENNAI: Residents of Kodungaiyur and MKB Nagar in Perambur, the constituency represented by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, resorted to protests on Saturday after alleging that drinking water had not been supplied to their localities for the past six days.
In Kodungaiyur, more than 50 residents, including men and women from Kannadasan Nagar Blocks 5, 6 and 7 and nearby areas, staged a road blockade at the Meenambal Salai junction with empty pots, alleging inaction by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials (CMWSSB).
Residents said they had informed CMWSSB officials of the disruption by visiting the office and calling them. However, they alleged that no action had been taken to restore the supply.
Kodungaiyur police reached the spot and spoke to protesters, who continued their protest by sitting on the road. Metro Water officials later arrived and assured them that arrangements would be made to restore the water supply soon. The protesters dispersed following the assurance. Traffic in the area was affected for about half an hour.
In a similar protest, more than 30 residents of Puthu Nagar in MKB Nagar demonstrated on North Central Cross Road, alleging that their locality had also gone without drinking water for six days. They alleged that despite informing Water Board officials about the shortage, no steps had been taken to restore supply. MKB Nagar police held talks with the residents, after which they withdrew the protest and dispersed.