CM Vijay's constituency: Perambur residents protest over water supply disruption for 6 days

Kodungaiyur police reached the spot and spoke to protesters, who continued their protest by sitting on the road. Metro Water officials later arrived and assured them that arrangements would be made to restore the water supply soon. The protesters dispersed following the assurance. Traffic in the area was affected for about half an hour.

In a similar protest, more than 30 residents of Puthu Nagar in MKB Nagar demonstrated on North Central Cross Road, alleging that their locality had also gone without drinking water for six days. They alleged that despite informing Water Board officials about the shortage, no steps had been taken to restore supply. MKB Nagar police held talks with the residents, after which they withdrew the protest and dispersed.