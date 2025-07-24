CM to return for work in 2 days after angiogram

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was hospitalised on Monday for symptoms related to giddiness, underwent a therapeutic procedure on Thursday for variations in heart rate.

Post-procedure reports of the Chief Minister were normal. A hospital release said that Chief Minister Stalin was healthy and expected to resume normal routine in a couple of days.

In his statement released at 1 pm on Thursday, Dr Anil BG, Director of Medical Services of Apollo Hospital, disclosed the cause of the CM’s giddiness and said, “The investigations revealed that the symptoms (related to giddiness) were due to variations in heart rate. Based on the opinion of the Medical Experts Committee led by Interventional Cardiologist Dr G Sengottuvelu, the Chief Minister underwent a therapeutic procedure today morning to correct these variations.”

The hospital release added that “The diagnostic angiogram done today was normal. The Chief Minister is healthy and is expected to resume his normal routine in two days.”