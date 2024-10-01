CM Stalin, Vijay and Annamalai wish actor Rajinikanth a speedy recovery

CHENNAI: Several political leaders and film personalities including Chief Minister MK Stalin and actor and TVK chief Vijay have wished actor Rajinikanth a speedy recovery.

The 73-year-old who was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on Greams Road here last night underwent a non-surgical procedure via transcatheter for a swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel of his heart, and a stent was placed to seal it off.

He is stable, doing well and should be home in two days, a medical bulletin from Apollo Hospitals said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery. "I wish a speedy recovery to my friend Mr. @rajinikanth who has been hospitalized,” he said on social media platform X. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin too sent his wishes via social media.

Governor RN Ravi also wished Rajinikanth a swift recovery, saying, “I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Rajinikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery.”

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay said on social media, “Mr. Rajinikanth, who has been admitted to the hospital and is recovering, should return home soon in full health. I sincerely pray to God for his complete recovery.”

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder TTV Dhinakaran, and top actor and Makkal Neethi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan also wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery.

Scores of the veteran actor's fans too sent their prayers and wishes on social media. #SuperstarRajinikanth was trending on social media platform 'X' throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s upcoming flick, 'Vettaiyan,' will hit the screens on October 10. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Fazil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati and is directed by Jai Bhim-fame T J Gnanavel.