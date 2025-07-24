CM Stalin undergoes diagnostic angiogram, set to resume duties in two days

CHENNAI: CM Stalin on Thursday underwent an angiography procedure on Wednesday after being admitted in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai for symptoms related to giddiness.

According to a medical bulletin, the procedure was carried out under the supervision of a team of experts led by Interventional Cardiologist, Dr.G.Sengottuvelu.

The angiography was conducted as a precautionary measure after the Chief Minister experienced discomfort. The diagnostic Angiogram done was normal, added the statement.

Former Union minister and his elder brother M K Alagiri also mentioned that the CM is recovering and will resume his regular duties within two days.