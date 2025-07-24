Begin typing your search...

    According to a medical bulletin, the procedure was carried out under the supervision of a team of experts led by Interventional Cardiologist, Dr.G.Sengottuvelu

    24 July 2025 2:18 PM IST
    CM Stalin undergoes diagnostic angiogram, set to resume duties in two days
    TN CM Stalin underwent an angiography procedure

    CHENNAI: CM Stalin on Thursday underwent an angiography procedure on Wednesday after being admitted in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai for symptoms related to giddiness.

    According to a medical bulletin, the procedure was carried out under the supervision of a team of experts led by Interventional Cardiologist, Dr.G.Sengottuvelu.

    The angiography was conducted as a precautionary measure after the Chief Minister experienced discomfort. The diagnostic Angiogram done was normal, added the statement.

    Former Union minister and his elder brother M K Alagiri also mentioned that the CM is recovering and will resume his regular duties within two days.

    CM StalinApollo HospitalAngiographygiddiness
    Online Desk

