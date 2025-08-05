CM Stalin to inaugurate new govt hospital in Tambaram Sanatorium on August 9

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the newly constructed government hospital at Tambaram Sanatorium in Chengalpattu district on August 9.

Built at a cost of Rs 110 crore, the seven-storey facility, including a ground floor, spans two lakh square feet and houses 400 beds.

It will function as an extension of the existing hospital in Tambaram to accommodate the growing number of patients.

Public Works Minister EV Velu and MSME Minister T M Anbarasan inspected the hospital on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters here, Minister Velu said, “Due to rising demand, this additional facility has been constructed with 400 new beds, six operation theatres, and units for emergency care, child welfare, neonatal care, and diabetic treatment. A CT scan facility and medical storage areas have also been set up.” The hospital, initially scheduled to open on August 5, was delayed by five days due to the Chief Minister’s prior commitments.

“A short delay is not significant. The hospital is now ready and will open on the 9th,” Velu added.

The Chief Minister is also expected to launch various welfare schemes during the event.