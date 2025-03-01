CM Stalin orders to increase Chennai Corporation zones from 15 to 20

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered to increase the number of zones from 15 to 20 in the Greater Chennai Corporation, as the state government has decided to restructure the administrative boundaries of the city.

According to a Maalaimalar report, to enhance development and boost investment in all areas of the city, the government has decided to increase the number of zones.

At present, the city corporation has 15 zones which include Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.