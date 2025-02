CM Stalin leads peace march on Annadurai's death anniversary

CHENNAI: To commemorate the 56th death anniversary of former CM CN Annadurai, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) organised a peace rally on Monday.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the rally, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, began from Anna Statue on Wallahjah Road and concluded at Anna Square on Kamarajar Salai.

Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, minister PK Sekarbabu, minister Duraimurugan, MP TR Baalu, MP A Raja and Chennai Mayor R Priya participated in the peace rally on February 3.

CM Stalin also paid tributes to the memorial of Perarignar Annadurai. Following him, Udhayanidhi Stalin, ministers and MPs paid their respects.