    CM Stalin launches Chennai One app with QR-based integrated ticketing

    Available on iOS and Android, the app connects buses, suburban trains, metro rail, taxis and autorickshaws

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Sept 2025 2:41 PM IST
    Chief Minister MK Stalin

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched Chennai One, an integrated transport app that brings together all public transport services in the city on a single platform for the first time in India.

    Available on iOS and Android, the app connects buses, suburban trains, metro rail, taxis and autorickshaws. Passengers can now buy tickets through UPI or cards and travel across modes using a single QR code. It also offers real-time tracking of buses and trains, and supports multiple languages including Tamil, English, Telugu, and Kannada.

    The launch, described as a major step towards seamless travel, was announced during the second meeting of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) chaired by the chief minister at the Secretariat. The meeting also approved a 25-year transport plan for the metropolitan area.

