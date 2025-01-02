CM Stalin inaugurates Semmozhi Poonga flower expo in Chennai

CHENNAI: An impressive flower show featuring more than 30 million varieties has gotten under way at the Semmozhi Poonga on Cathedral Road on Thursday (January 2). The flower exhibition, inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is scheduled to be open for public till January 18.

The event, the fourth such event in Chennai, is being organised by the Department of Horticulture under the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

For the flower show, rare types of flowers have been brought from Coimbatore, Ooty, Krishnagiri, Hosur, Kodaikanal, Kanniyakumari, and Madurai. The event showcases 50 types of flowers and 30 lakh flower pots.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the exhibition features a variety of stunning floral arrangements designed in the shapes of an elephant, peacock, bird, butterfly, Nilgiris Mountain Rail train, boat, car, and fountains.

The exhibition is open to the public from 10 am to 7 pm every day till January 18. The entry fee has been set at Rs 150 for adults and Rs 75 for children. Tickets for the exhibition can be purchased online at tnhorticulture.in/spetickets or directly at the venue.

Situated in the heart of the city, Semmozhi Poonga is set up like the Ooty Botanical Garden and houses around 800 different varieties of plants, including rare tree species.