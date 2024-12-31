CM Stalin to inaugurate 'Flower Show' at Semmozhi Poonga in January

CHENNAI: Chennai's second flower show is all set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Semmozhi Poonga on Cathedral Road from January 2, 2025.

The event will have 30 lakh potted plants and flowers from the Department of Horticulture in Ooty and Kodaikanal and roses from Krishnagiri and Hosur. Visitors can enjoy the display from 10 am to 7 pm everyday until January 18, added Maalaimalar report.

The Semmozhi Poonga, which spans over 8 acres of land was inaugurated by former chief minister M Karunanidhi in 2010. Taking its design cue from the Ooty Botanical Garden, the park has over 800 species of rare plants which are under meticulous maintenance through the year.

Following last year's enthusiastic response for the 'Flower Show', the government has decided to elevate the experience further this year by featuring more exotic plants and flowers. The show would display pink and red petunias, yellow marigolds, purple, white and cream delphiniums, zinnia and other exotic flowers.

Decorative arches and plants are being transformed into the shapes of birds and animals to appeal to women and children. The fee for adults coming to see the flower exhibition has been fixed at Rs 150 and fee for children is Rs 75, and the fee for those carrying video and photo cameras is fixed at Rs 500. People visiting the show can also enjoy artistic performances in the evening.