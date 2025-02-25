CM Stalin inaugurates Kalaignar boxing academy in Gopalapuram

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday the Kalaignar Centenary Boxing Academy developed by the state sports department at Gopalapuram in the city at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

The centenary academy consists of a fully air-conditioned indoor stadium capable of seating 890 persons, a training ring, gymnasium, trainer room, practising facilities, physio room and an administrative building. The chief minister also witnessed a bout held in the 48 – 51 kg flyweight category and distributed the trophies to the winning female boxers.

Announced in the budget of 2022-23 of the state sports department, the project has been completed in a record time of a little over 15 months the academy for which Stalin laid the foundation on November 2, 2023.

The academy project was conceived to popularize the sport again in Chennai, which has an illustrious history of traditionally producing great boxers who flourished during the colonial and post-independence era.

A release issued by the state government said that the project was announced to renew the passion for boxing in the state capital and produce fighters capable of competing at the international level.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin who also holds the sports portfolio, state HR and CE minister P K Sekar Babu, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran and MLAs Dr Ezhilan Naganathan and Vetriazhagan were among those who took part in the event.