CM Stalin flags off 214 new buses in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a move to enhance public transportation, Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off 214 new buses under the State Transport Corporations on Wednesday in Chennai, according to a Thanthi TV report.

At the inauguration ceremony, CM Stalin waved the green flag to mark the launch of the new services. He then boarded one of the buses and inspected the onboard facilities, reviewing the amenities provided for public convenience.

This launch is part of the government's efforts to strengthen the state’s public transport system and offer improved travel experiences for passengers.

The IRT has already opened the bid to procure 1,614 fully built diesel buses under the KfW-funded project. Ashok Leyland is the only bidder for the project. Under phase two of the World Bank-funded project, the MTC has floated bids to procure 600 low-floor electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract basis. The bids will be opened on May 15. The IRT has floated bids to procure 500 low-floor electric buses under the KfW project, and it will be opened on May 9.