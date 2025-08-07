Cleanliness workers protest: Thiruma seeks CM’s intervention

CHENNAI: VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan urged Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday to reinstate the sanitation workers, who have been protesting outside the Ripon Building for the past five days.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Chief Minister along with State secretaries of CPM and CPI, P Shanmugam and R Mutharasan, Thirumavalavan said he had drawn Stalin’s attention to the plight of the workers, who had lost their jobs following the handover of solid waste management to private contractors.

“The Chief Minister assured me that the matter will be considered. Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, who was also present, assured that appropriate steps would be taken,” he said.

He added that he had met the protesting workers at on Tuesday night and submitted the representation on Wednesday seeking their reinstatement.