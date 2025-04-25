Cleanliness staff refuses to do work at Chennai Corporation councillor's home, shunted out

CHENNAI: A trade union associated with Chennai Corporation workers on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking action against a Chennai corporation ward councillor, who allegedly transferred five sanitary workers for not doing household works.

As per the complaint: “Five contract workers with the National Urban Livelihood Mission in the city were transferred to another ward for refusing to do the household works of N Kumari, councillor of ward 40 in Toindarpet zone."

The All Department Employees' Association of Chennai Corporation, affiliated to Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangham, in its complaint alleged that the councillor acted against the sanitary workers –Venkataravanamma, Lokeshwari, Suresh, Satish Gopi and Karthik – with vested interest.

"When a complaint was raised with ward 40 sanitation inspector Janagiraman and other Solid Waste Management officials in the zone, they remained silent while a few of them admitted they can't take action against the councillor," S Purusothaman, general secretary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangam, told DT Next.

When contacted, an official with the Toindarpet zone told DT Next that the transfer was made on the councillor’s complaint, which stated that the workers formed a syndicate, dodging work. Despite repeated attempts, the councillor remained unavailable for a response.