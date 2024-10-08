Clean-up after chaos: GCC collects 18.5 tonnes of waste on Marina beach

CHENNAI: Despite the on-road mayhem after the air show on Sunday, Marina Beach looked spotless within a few hours, thanks to the diligence of GCC workers, who collected at least 18.5 tonnes of waste during and after the event. This is noteworthy considering there were lakhs of spectators on the beach watching the event.

A team of 128 skilled personnel was deployed across key locations to manage the waste effectively, including 28 cleanliness workers who were assigned to clean wastes at Kamarajar Salai.

As many as 30 workers at the sandy stretches, and 17 workers covered the service road. The cleaning work was done with the use of high-end mechanical sweepers, mini roots and bin-washing units, and disinfection machines – all of which allowed for efficient waste management throughout and after the event. Out of the 18.5 tonnes collected, 4 tonnes consisted of PET bottles from the last two days.

“The waste management was made possible through effective planning and resource utilisation, reinforcing the importance of a coordinated approach to sustainability at large public events. The cleaning operation began the previous night with a high-end mechanical sweeper, which ensured the beach area was pristine for spectators. The Corporation also provided valuable guidance, ensuring all elements of operation were effectively aligned,” said a senior official with Urbaser Sumeet, private contractor of solid waste management for all 15 zones in the city.

He pointed out that the clean-up efforts were further strengthened by the cooperation of multiple stakeholders, including government departments, small shop owners, and mainly the visitors. “The public played a key role by adhering to waste disposal guidelines, contributing to the overall success of the initiative,” he added.