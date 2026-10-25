Class 12 student killed and four injured in accident on Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass

Hotelier held for fatal hit-and-run

A 30-year-old man who operates a hotel in Tambaram has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal road accident on East Coast Road that claimed the life of a senior woman worker.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Krishnaveni, a resident of Ambedkar Street at Neelankarai. She was employed as housekeeping staff at a private clinic.

The incident occurred on Friday night, when Krishnaveni was attempting to cross the ECR near Neelankarai to dump waste, and a car proceeding toward Thiruvanmiyur hit her. Police said the motorist, J Manikandan, was on his way to pick up his mother.

The death sparked outrage among the woman's family members and locals, who blocked the ECR stretch demanding immediate action. The police traced and apprehended Manikandan from his house near Madambakkam on Saturday.