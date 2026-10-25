Class 12 student killed and four injured in accident on Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old Class 12 student was killed, and four others were injured after a car driven by students met with an accident near Tharapakkam, close to Kundrathur, on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road on Thursday night.
The deceased, B Naren (17), a resident of the MMDA area in Arumbakkam, was studying in Class 12. Police said Naren and four of his school friends took a friend's car and drove towards Tambaram on Thursday night. After having tea at a shop in Tambaram, the boys were returning home.
While travelling at high speed on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road, the driver lost control near Tharapakkam, the car mounted the road median, crashed into a tree in the middle of it, and overturned onto the adjacent carriageway. Naren died on the spot. Motorists alerted the police, who rescued the four injured students and sent them to Chromepet GH.
A 30-year-old man who operates a hotel in Tambaram has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal road accident on East Coast Road that claimed the life of a senior woman worker.
The victim was identified as 62-year-old Krishnaveni, a resident of Ambedkar Street at Neelankarai. She was employed as housekeeping staff at a private clinic.
The incident occurred on Friday night, when Krishnaveni was attempting to cross the ECR near Neelankarai to dump waste, and a car proceeding toward Thiruvanmiyur hit her. Police said the motorist, J Manikandan, was on his way to pick up his mother.
The death sparked outrage among the woman's family members and locals, who blocked the ECR stretch demanding immediate action. The police traced and apprehended Manikandan from his house near Madambakkam on Saturday.