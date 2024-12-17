Class 12 Chennai boy electrocuted while trying to catch hen

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted while attempting to catch a hen at his grandmother’s house in Pothurvalliamman Nagar near Avadi on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as S Diwakar, a class 12 student at a government school. He lived with his parents, Saravanan and Devi, at Perungavoor.

Diwakar went to his grandmother’s house over the weekend. On Sunday, he played with the hen and chicken at his grandmother’s house. When it flew to an empty plot near the house, Diwakar too followed. There was stagnated rainwater nearby blocking a snapped live cable, which Diwakar stepped on and got electrocuted.

Police said that the boy had died on the spot. The Avadi Tank factory police recovered his body and moved it to a government hospital for post-mortem.