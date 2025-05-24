Class 11 student attacked with knife by 5 youths in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 May 2025 1:31 PM IST
    The injured student was admitted to the Hospital for treatment after the knife attack in Saidapet

    CHENNAI: A 15-year-old Class 11 student from Saidapet was reportedly attacked with a knife by a group of five individuals on Saturday morning.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the boy had been working part-time delivering water cans during his school holidays. While he was on duty this morning, five persons allegedly surrounded him and attacked him with a knife.

    Further details are awaited.

    Online Desk

