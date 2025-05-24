Class 11 student attacked with knife by 5 youths in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old Class 11 student from Saidapet was reportedly attacked with a knife by a group of five individuals on Saturday morning.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the boy had been working part-time delivering water cans during his school holidays. While he was on duty this morning, five persons allegedly surrounded him and attacked him with a knife.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.