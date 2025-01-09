Class 11 boy electrocuted near Sholinganallur

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy died of electrocution after he came in contact with a high-voltage overhead cable when he climbed onto the water tanker near Sholinganallur.

Semmencherry police identified the boy as S Hariharan, a class 11 student at a private school in Kovilambakkam.

His father runs a water tanker agency. On Wednesday evening, Hariharan accompanied one of the drivers of his father's company to supply water to Kumaran Nagar near Sholinganallur.

The incident happened when he climbed on the tanker to check the water level and came in contact with the wire as he opened the lid.

He was rushed to GH, where he was declared dead. Police recovered his body and sent it for postmortem.

A case has been registered, and police are probing the case further.