Clashing students pelt stones at trains near Chennai, Railway Police arrest 9 city college students

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested nine college students who clashed at Korattur railway station a day ago.

Students of one college were traveling in the suburban train from Chennai to Arakkonam. When the train halted at Korattur railway station, students from a rival college who noticed the other students started pelting stones at the train coach.

Passengers in the train hid for cover and alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. No passengers were injured in the incident. On seeing the cops, the students fled the scene.

GRP registered a case and based on inputs, nine students of a city college were arrested.