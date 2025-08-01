Civil engineer arrested for alleged sexual harassment of bike taxi passenger in Chennai

CHENNAI: Teynampet police have arrested a 45-year-old civil engineer from Namakkal district for the alleged sexual harassment of a young woman passenger during a bike taxi ride in Chennai.

The accused has been identified as Sathishkumar, a resident of Bodinayakkanpatti in Sendhamangalam, Namakkal. He works for a private construction company in Teynampet and reportedly drove a bike taxi part-time due to financial difficulties.

The victim, a young woman originally from Gujarat and currently residing in Purasaiwalkam, Chennai, works as a manager at a private company in Teynampet. According to her complaint, she had been routinely using Sathishkumar's bike taxi service booked via the Uber app for her commute to work for approximately 20 days. This arrangement began after Sathishkumar suggested he could pick her up daily.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning. As Sathishkumar was transporting the woman towards Teynampet, he allegedly sexually harassed her while the bike was on the Anna Flyover. The victim reported that while she was seated behind him, Sathishkumar inappropriately touched her thigh. Despite her objections and cries, he reportedly ignored her protests and repeated the act, touching her between her thighs.

After committing the alleged acts, Sathishkumar dropped the woman off at her office in Teynampet as usual and left.

Distressed by the incident, the woman informed her relatives and initially approached the Vepery Police Station. As the alleged crime occurred within Teynampet police limits, she was advised to file her complaint there. She subsequently lodged a formal complaint at the Teynampet Police Station on Thursday.

Following the complaint, the woman contacted Sathishkumar, pretending everything was normal and requesting a ride to Purasaiwalkam. Believing she was not upset, Sathishkumar reportedly arrived at the specified location.

Upon his arrival, the woman and her relatives, who were waiting for him, caught Sathishkumar and handed him over to the Teynampet police.

The Teynampet Police have arrested Sathishkumar and registered a case against him under two sections including Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Police officials confirmed that Sathishkumar is married and his family resides in his native village.