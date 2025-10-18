Civic issues dominate Avadi Corporation council meet

CHENNAI: Poor waste collection, incomplete drainage works and delays in providing Metro Water connections were among the major grievances voiced by councillors during the Avadi Corporation council meeting held on Friday.

Several councillors alleged lapses in solid waste management handled by Balaji Global, the private contractor.

Ward 22 Councillor Jothilakshmi N said there were instances when 30 cleanliness workers failed to report for duty on a single day. Ward 38 Councillor Mekhala Srinivasan also complained of staff shortage in the contractor’s team and irregular waste collection.

Ward 40 Councillor Ravi K pointed to the delay in providing Metro Water supply despite pipelines being laid in 2023. “Many households are still waiting for connections. Mayor must personally inspect the works,” he stated, and added that the contractor was dragging the project and demanded cancellation of the contract.

Drainage overflow was raised by Ward 42 Councillor Rajendran K, who also pointed out: “This is a perennial issue, which has been flagged at 10 consecutive council meetings. A damaged manhole has been left unrepaired for more than 18 months, which shows poor contractor performance.” Ward 21 councillor A Veerapandian sought the speedy completion of pending drainage works.

Ward 44 Councillor Sumathi D highlighted the danger posed by uncleared tree branches that could damage overhead electrical lines. She also alleged that road relaying works were left incomplete by contractors.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor G Udhayakumar, also took up a resolution highlighting the severe staff crunch in the Corporation. In 2024-25, around 76% of sanctioned posts remained vacant. Out of 172 posts, 131 were unfilled, including key positions such as deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners for zone and revenue, council secretary, city engineer, sanitary inspector and city planner.

When asked about the vacancies, Corporation Commissioner R Saranya said, “Recruitment through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission had recently filled some positions including 10 assistant engineers (planning), 10 assistant engineers (engineering), 18 sanitary inspectors and 15 technical assistants. The remaining posts will be filled later.”