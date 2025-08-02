Chennai’s first EV charging unit beneath a bridge to come up at T Nagar

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will set up the city’s first electric vehicle (EV) charging facility beneath a flyover, as part of a Rs 3.75-crore redevelopment project at the North Usman Road–Mahalingapuram Road junction flyover in T Nagar.

According to the redevelopment plan, the space for the two-wheeler EV charging points would be provided beneath the flyover. “Installing EV charging points involves coordination with the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation,” a corporation official said.

Besides EV charging points, the space would be earmarked for two-wheeler parking, and five commercial kiosks to support small businesses, the official said, adding that eight toilets will be installed, three each for men and women, and two for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), and a RO drinking water for the public will be provided.

However, the official said that the redevelopment will not alter the existing U-turn and space allotted for the auto rickshaw parking and ambulance.

The area will be landscaped with greenery, including trees and plant beds. Street furniture, ornamental lighting, and public seating will be installed to make the space more pedestrian-friendly. “Tactile features will be installed for the visually impaired,” the official added.

Paved flooring and proper stormwater drains will be added for durability and cleanliness and CCTV cameras and signage will be put in place to ensure safety and visibility, according to the official.

The corporation will also take up a redevelopment project beneath the TTK Road–CP Ramaswamy Road flyover in Alwarpet, at Rs 3.75 crore. While this site does not include EV charging, it will feature organised parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers and shops, and stalls.

The space will be improved with landscaping, seating, decorative lighting, and paved walkways. CCTV surveillance and drainage upgrades will also be included. The corporation has floated separate tenders for the redevelopment.