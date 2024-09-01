Citizen connect: Damaged road poses accident risk in Nerkundram

CHENNAI: Motorists travelling via Karunigar Street along Nerkundram Road, a connector route between Maduravoyal and the interior areas of Nerkundram and Vadapalani, are inconvenienced due to its poor condition. The road, riddled with potholes and uneven surfaces, is causing delays and poses safety hazards for commuters.

With Metro rail works being carried out on Arcot Road, motorists prefer the Nerkundram Road to access interior areas. Motorists are irked by the persistent neglect of the road’s maintenance, leading to frequent accidents and even vehicle damage.

“The road is a significant junction for going to Sri Lakshmi Nagar, Alwar Thiru Nagar and Valasaravakkam but is poorly maintained,” said Kumar, a daily commuter. “You can’t avoid potholes even if you drive slowly,” he added.

The stretch has been in this condition for months, with authorities seemingly disregarding the issue. “We are unsure if the issue has been noted, but people from interior areas also access the Koyambedu metro and CMBT bus terminus from this road, so the repair should be done soon,” said R Saravanan, a local.

The road’s poor condition is also a safety risk. “I have seen vehicles skid and almost crash due to the potholes, and the road is partially scraped off. It is an important junction with high traffic flow during peak hours. The motorists are at risk because the complete stretch is poorly maintained,” another resident said. Commuters demand immediate attention from the authorities to repair and maintain the road.

When contacted, the zonal authorities promised to take action and communicate the same to the Highways Department, as some stretches of the road are maintained by the Highways department to solve the issue.