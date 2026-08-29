Circumstances brought them behind bars, prison should offer opportunities to reform: CM Vijay

Vijay inspected the three sections of the prison complex housing undertrials, convicts, and women prisoners.

While interacting with the inmates, who were engaged in different works, he enquired about their condition and the facilities provided to them, sources said.

He also inspected the kitchens and the food served to prisoners, clothing storage areas, and medical facilities, and visited the facilities for male and female inmates.

Relatives were not allowed to meet prisoners during the inspection as a security measure.