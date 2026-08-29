Circumstances brought them behind bars, prison should offer opportunities to reform: CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Prison authorities should focus on the rehabilitation of inmates by providing them opportunities for education, vocational training and skill development, said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after inspecting the Puzhal Central Prison on Friday (August 28).
Vijay inspected the three sections of the prison complex housing undertrials, convicts, and women prisoners.
While interacting with the inmates, who were engaged in different works, he enquired about their condition and the facilities provided to them, sources said.
He also inspected the kitchens and the food served to prisoners, clothing storage areas, and medical facilities, and visited the facilities for male and female inmates.
Relatives were not allowed to meet prisoners during the inspection as a security measure.
During his interaction with prison officials, Vijay said many inmates had ended up in prison due to their circumstances.
Emphasising the need to give prisoners an opportunity to reform, he directed officials to provide vocational training, education, and activities based on their interests.
He also stressed the importance of reading and asked authorities to maintain an adequate collection of books in the prison. Vijay later inspected Puzhal police station, where he discussed the law-and-order situation with the officials.
The inspection followed the discussion of the Prison Department's demands for grants during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.
The government has also sanctioned additional body-worn cameras for prison personnel and introduced a new stitching allowance for prison staff.
According to department data, 23,608 inmates were lodged in 125 prisons across Tamil Nadu, including nine central prisons.
Prisons and Correctional Services Director-General Sandeep Rai Rathore IPS, West Chennai Joint Commissioner Disha Mittal and Kolathur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kannan were present during the inspection.