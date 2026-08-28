CM Vijay makes surprise inspection at Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday (August 28) conducted a surprise inspection at the Puzhal Central Prison, personally reviewing the conditions in both the male and female prison facilities.
During the inspection, the Chief Minister is learnt to have questioned prison officials directly about complaints raised by inmates, the quality of food being served, prison administration and the safety and welfare of prisoners.
He also sought details on allegations of bribery, the unauthorised use of mobile phones and the circulation of narcotic substances inside the prison.
Officials were reportedly questioned on the measures being taken to prevent the smuggling and use of drugs within the prison premises.
CM Vijay also reviewed issues concerning the security of inmates and incidents involving deaths in custody.
He is learnt to have issued a stern warning to prison officials to ensure that there was no negligence in handling prisoners or complaints relating to their welfare and safety.
The inspection, which was underway at Puzhal, covered various aspects of prison administration, including inmate security, food quality, prevention of drug circulation, restrictions on mobile phone use and allegations of corruption.