CII brings industry, academia together in Chennai conference

CHENNAI: After successful editions of Industry-Academia Connect in New Delhi, Agra, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with ITC Hotels and EHL, hosted the Chennai edition on Wednesday.

Aimed at strengthening the ties between India's educational institutions and the evolving industry ecosystem, the city initiative drew participation from academicians, institutional heads, and sectoral experts.

Nilesh Mitra, vice president of talent management at ITC Hotels, said that in the hospitality sector, success is defined by adaptability, empathy, and hands-on precision, qualities that can't be taught in theory alone.

Likewise, Mike Muralidharan, chairman, Ethiraj College for Women, and board director, Bahwan CyberTek Group, said that technology is evolving faster than curricula, and this pace will only accelerate. "But the real challenge isn't just upskilling; it's foreskilling: preparing students not for the jobs of today, but for challenges we haven't yet defined," he said, adding, "going forward, the CII Industry-Academia Connect will allow us to jointly shape a learning roadmap that is proactive and Industry-aligned."

Over 50 senior representatives from academia and industry reiterated the need to strengthen the connection between education and employment across the country, ensuring that academic output aligns with Industry demands and that workplaces benefit from a robust, future-ready workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Sougata Roy Choudhury, CII's executive director, said, "Future-readiness is not just about digitising our classrooms or introducing new courses—it's about creating an ecosystem where industry and academia co-own the responsibility of shaping talent".

The CII Industry-Academia Connect 2025 follows the resounding success of the 18-month VET by EHL Swiss Professional Diploma Program, delivered in 10 ITC Hotels across India. Through this programme, over 800 students have been trained to achieve 100 per cent placement with prominent hospitality brands —demonstrating the strength of industry-led vocational education in the country.