Chief Secretary inspects drainage and canal works in south Chennai ahead of northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on Saturday reviewed a series of drainage, canal and waterbody works across south Chennai ahead of the northeast monsoon
In Sholinganallur, he inspected a Rs. 73 crore stormwater drain project on the OMR in Thoraipakkam, where the Highways Department is working to connect water flowing out of the Pallikaranai marsh to the Buckingham Canal. The project is being carried out in an area where Chennai Metro Rail works are under way.
The inspection also covered the drainage network in Perungudi, where canal improvement works are under way in Mylai Balaji Nagar. Work has been carried out over 235 metres at a cost of Rs. 6.48 crore and over 207 metres in the fourth-block canal at Rs. 8.68 crore. The channel will carry rainwater through the drainage network along the Velachery-Medavakkam road towards the Pallikaranai marsh, helping drain the surrounding residential areas of Ram Nagar (South), Kubera Nagar and Sadasivam Nagar.
He also inspected water-hyacinth removal at Narayanapuram Lake and reviewed the sluice and canal arrangements for releasing water. Along the Radial Road–Perungudi dump yard stretch, officials were directed to clear water hyacinth and desilt 17 culverts to ensure that water can flow towards the Buckingham Canal without obstruction.
In Adyar, he inspected a Rs. 13.52 crore stormwater drain at Tidel Park being constructed over 660 metres to carry rainwater from the IIT area to the Buckingham Canal. At the Okkiyam Maduvu canal, he reviewed ongoing Chennai Metro Rail works and directed officials to expedite them and remove water hyacinth to facilitate the free flow of rainwater.
The Chief Secretary directed the Greater Chennai Corporation, Water Resources Department, Highways Department, Chennai Metro Rail Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to coordinate the monsoon preparedness works and complete them by the end of September.