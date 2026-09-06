Chief Secretary inspects drainage and canal works in south Chennai ahead of northeast monsoon

In Sholinganallur, he inspected a Rs. 73 crore stormwater drain project on the OMR in Thoraipakkam, where the Highways Department is working to connect water flowing out of the Pallikaranai marsh to the Buckingham Canal. The project is being carried out in an area where Chennai Metro Rail works are under way.

The inspection also covered the drainage network in Perungudi, where canal improvement works are under way in Mylai Balaji Nagar. Work has been carried out over 235 metres at a cost of Rs. 6.48 crore and over 207 metres in the fourth-block canal at Rs. 8.68 crore. The channel will carry rainwater through the drainage network along the Velachery-Medavakkam road towards the Pallikaranai marsh, helping drain the surrounding residential areas of Ram Nagar (South), Kubera Nagar and Sadasivam Nagar.