Chennai's thriving art community, deeply rooted in Tamil culture and history, sets it apart from other cities, says Srila Chatterjee

CHENNAI: Art is that tranquil whisper of the soul that any language hardly has the potential to express or communicate. For Srila Chatterjee, art exists in everything that she finds meaning in. “I wouldn't be who I am without art. Art shapes my feelings and opens my eyes,” she says.

The visionary behind affordable Indian art, her passion has also inspired her to establish Gallery 47 A in the iconic heritage space of Khotachiwadi, Mumbai.

Having curated various affordable art shows in Kochi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, Srila has made her way to Chennai with her Affordable Art India show which showcases a diverse array of artists from across the country, featuring a broad spectrum of modern contemporary art to traditional vintage pieces and more.

“We undervalue our traditional art and only a handful of Indian artists have a voice outside of India,” Srila states. She aims at revolutionising this very narrative.

Excerpts from the interview:

What made you venture into the realm of affordable Indian art? Why do you think it is important for art to be affordable in a country like ours?

Art has no boundaries. It should be affordable to everybody. I don’t think the joy and effect it has should be relegated only to a select few. For the vast majority of Indians, life is hard, and if there is a way art could make it worthwhile, we would love to make that happen. Hence the need for it to be affordable. Fundamentally, we address the fact that price is unrelated to quality. Art should hit you in your heart and make you want to have it with you. Its value is what it does to you, and is priceless.

What are certain aspects of art which our country hasn't explored yet?

There are a lot of art forms that are still untapped in our country. Santhal art from the Santhal tribe in Jharkhand and Odisha- this art form features intricate patterns, geometric shapes, and mythological themes, often depicting everyday life and rituals, the Tanjore Painting from Tamil Nadu, the Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to name a few. The art forms that are only accessible in the remote regions of the country are dying because of this. We at Baro Market and 47 A try to reach and get these artforms to the forefront.

Could you elucidate about your Affordable Art India exhibition in Chennai?

It’s another in our series we take around the country where we bring a wide variety of art that we cap at Rs 3 lakh, all original and certified, in a bid to ensure we get rid of the intimidation many people feel about entering the world of “art”. So far as little as Rs 2,000, it is possible to get a work of art.

How do you see the evolution of art in Chennai?

The evolution of art in the city has been remarkable in terms of reflecting the city's rich cultural heritage and its ability to adapt to contemporary trends. Chennai has emerged as a vibrant hub for artistic expressions, showcasing a unique blend of traditional and modern art forms. The city's art scene is characterised by the revival of traditional art forms like Bharatanatyam, Carnatic music, and Thanjavur painting, which thrive with innovative interpretations. Additionally, Chennai's streets are a canvas for vibrant street art, and public installations have become integral to the city's landscape. The fusion of folk and contemporary art is another distinctive aspect, resulting in unique and captivating works. Chennai's thriving art community, deeply rooted in Tamil culture and history, sets it apart from other cities, making its art scene a true reflection of the city's rich heritage and creative spirit.

Affordable Art India exhibition is open today, between 11 am to 7 pm, at The Folly, Amethyst.