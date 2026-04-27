Chennai’s Poppadum explores regional Indian cuisine with a contemporary touch

The idea for Poppadum slowly took shape about eight months ago during a conversation at the dinner table with his family. After living in Kilpauk for almost two decades, he knew this was the right place to start. “We spent time understanding the area, the kind of people here and what might work,” he says.

With a strong Gujarati and Marwari community in the neighbourhood, the team chose to focus on vegetarian food, while still exploring regional Indian dishes.

The restaurateur shares that the name Poppadum comes from something simple and familiar. “It is inspired by the humble papad, which is found across the country in different forms. It is comforting, but also very versatile. You can pair it with almost anything and it feels different each time,” Abbas explains.

That idea of familiarity with room for variation is what the restaurant hopes to reflect in its menu. The dishes bring together flavours from different regions without making them feel unfamiliar.