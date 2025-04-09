Chennai’s mango season arrives late, but big sales still to start

CHENNAI: The only upswing of the sultry summer season is the arrival of mangoes to Chennai, from different parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. And this year too, the king of fruits has started arriving at the Koyambedu wholesale market here.

Though there was an initial lull, the season picked up well, say market sources, but good sales are yet to begin.

Earlier, around 25 tonnes of mangoes had arrived, which scaled up to 50 tonnes. The vendor lamented over the lack of sales in the past two years due to frequent inspections by the Food Safety Department. After April 15, the mango season will be in full swing, and by May, sales will range from 500-800 tonnes per day, sources said.

“By the end of this month, we’re expecting the sales to pick up to 100-200 tonnes per day,” SS Muthu Kumar, president, Koyambedu market semi-wholesaler association, told DT Next. “Currently, prices of Banganapalli mangoes are hovering at Rs 90 in the wholesale market, and in retail, it’s Rs 150-200. Senthoora is priced at Rs 60 wholesale, and Imam Pasand is Rs 250.”

Kilimooku and Alphonso are also in demand but sales would pick up only after the wholesale rates dip, opined Koyambedu traders.