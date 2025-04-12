Chennai's Lighthouse–Island Grounds stretch set for Rs 10 crore Marina heritage makeover

CHENNAI: The 4-km stretch from Lighthouse to Island Grounds in Marina Beach will soon get a makeover as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has floated a tender inviting contractors to carry out the ‘Development of Marina Heritage Corridor’ project.

The tender has been floated following an announcement made in the State Assembly during the 2024-25 budget session to improve Kamarajar Salai (Marina Promenade) at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

As per the announcement, the heritage structures along the corridor between the Lighthouse and Island Grounds will be beautified with lights, and the pathways will be decorated with street lights. During the first phase, CMDA will also create glow gardens, a fountain plaza, a sculpture garden, and gathering zones. Moreover, there will also be signages, information panels, and others.

The stretch has heritage buildings such as Ezhilagam, University of Madras, Senate House, PWD Building, Presidency College, Oriental Research Institute, Ice House (Vivekanandar Illam), Queen Mary's College, DGP office and others. Under the project, the planning authority will improve the stands in the Promenade and create viewing decks near the heritage buildings.

An official from the planning authority explained that a majority of present developments in the corridor has prioritized the beach side as the civic body provided fountains, gardens and others. “But, the western side (landward side) of the promenade has been neglected for a long time despite the presence of heritage structures. The project will add vibrancy to those structures as well as preserve the buildings,” he added.

To implement the project, the CMDA has divided the corridor into seven zones to identify and address accessibility issues. The pavement width, which is now uneven and makes pedestrian crossings unsafe, will be corrected for better accessibility.

CMDA will open the bids on May 7 and the potential contractor should complete the works within 10 months.