Chennai's F4 night street race on, but with a rider

CHENNAI: Even as it refused to stop the Formula 4 night street race in Chennai, the Madras High Court said the event should not be conducted without obtaining the necessary certification from the regulatory body, FIA.

The government should obtain the homologation certificate from the Federation International De I' Automobile (FIA) on or before 12 noon on August 31, the opening day of the race, and it should be communicated to the petitioner, said the first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji while allowing the race.

Other directions included ensuring the free flow of traffic in the diversion routes, without causing inconvenience to the public and patients of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Omandurar Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital and MGR Chennai Central railway station. And the event should be held in compliance with all the directions issued by a division bench that allowed the race.

The matter was then posted after six weeks for final disposal, with directions to the Youth Welfare and Sports Development department, Greater Chennai Corporation and event organiser Racing Promotion Private Limited to file their counter-affidavits.

The bench was hearing a PIL moved by BJP’s State unit spokesperson ANS Prasad seeking to restrain the State from conducting the street car race. Appearing for him, senior counsel V Raghavachari highlighted several aspects, including alleged violation of Motor Vehicle Rules, fundamental right of access to public road, safety parameters and non-transparency of the government.

Citing the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, he argued that a public street could not be considered a racing circuit. To conduct such race, FIA certification was mandatory, he said, and submitted documents stating that the only FIA-certified track here was the one in Irungattukottai.

The State was creating a false impression that the 3.7 km track earmarked for the race around Island Ground, running through Napier Bridge, Sivananda Salai, Flag Staff Road and Kamarajar Salai, has obtained the certification, he said.

Earmarking ‘hotspot’ roads as racing circuit and diverting normal traffic for a private event would inconvenience the public, Raghavachari contended.

The Formula 4 cars are aerodynamically designed to be driven at 240 km per hour, which could lead to catastrophic consequences, he said, adding that the government was not transparent in conducting the event without giving any publicity and notification.

Responding to the concerns, Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted the traffic police’s diversion plan and assured that free flow of traffic would be ensured. He added that there would be no hindrance to accessing Omandurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital.

The event would not be conducted without obtaining the FIA certificate, AG Raman said, and added all directions issued by the division bench previously have been complied with by the State.