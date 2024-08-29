Chennai F4 night race: Schedule and seating arrangement out; check here

CHENNAI: The full schedule and grandstand details of India's inaugural first-ever Night Street Circuit race set to take place on August 31 and September 1 has been released by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL)

It will be a two-day event with practice and qualifying sessions taking place on Saturday followed by two races on Sunday.

Three category of races will take place in the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit.

1.Formula lgb national championship

2.Formula 4 Indian Championship

3.Indian Racing League

The qualifying session of F4 will start at 7:10 pm on Saturday and the race of the same will take place at 7:05 pm on Sunday.

A total of five grandstands have been arranged for the spectators to enjoy the racing spectacle with Grandstand 1 located on Anna Saalai (near Muthuswami bridge) and others located at Swamy Sivanandha Saalai.

The gold, platinum and premium lounge areas are situated in Island Grounds where the race will start.

The racing circuit, spanning a 3.5 km route, is the longest street circuit in India and South Asia, stretching along Island Grounds, Victory War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Sivananda Salai and Mount Road in the city.

The tickets for the event is live on Paytm insider.