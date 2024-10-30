Chennai's 16 Assembly seats have over 39 lakh electors: GCC

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) released a draft voters list for Chennai on Tuesday. Velachery had the highest voter count of 3,12,912 and the lowest was 1,76,197 voters in Harbour.

A total of 39,52,498 people were enrolled in the 16 Assembly constituencies in the capital city of Chennai. The number of women voters in the city stands at 20,09,975, surpassing men (19,41,271). There are 1,252 third-gender electors in the city as per the draft voters list released by the additional district election officer and deputy commissioner (Revenue and Finance) M Birathiviraj at Ripon Building on Tuesday.

The second highest enrolled were in Perambur 2,87,854, followed by Kolathur constituency which has 2,84,826 voters. After Harbour constituency, Egmore and Royapuram have the lowest electoral count at 1,92,817 and 1,94,224 respectively.

As per the order of the Election Commission of India, the voter list is being revised on January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date for the year 2025. The mentioned draft voter list is available for the public at Chennai Corporation zonal offices – Tondiarpet (zone 4), Royapuram (zone 5), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6), Anna Nagar (zone 8), Teynampet (zone 9), Kodambakkam (zone 10), Adyar (zone 13), and all polling centres. The EC requested the public to check whether their name is included in the draft voter list.

As many as 3,718 polling stations were identified in the city and based on it the voter list has been released today. The highest polling stations were at Perambur with 284 and the least number of them with 169 booths at Egmore. As per the voters' list released on March 27, 2024, the number of women voters is 19,95,484, men 19,28,461, and 1,199 third gender voters. The election commission has added 53,359 voters and removed 26,005 voters, according to an official release.

In addition, those whose names are not included in the electoral roll and those who completed 18 years as of January 1, 2025 (born before January 1, 2007) shall enrol by filling up form 6, and to delete names, they can fillform 7. For those who have moved to another constituency and additions and corrections in the electoral roll, they are requested to fill form 8.

Public can apply at zonal offices at Chennai Corporation between October 29 and November 28. The GCC will set up special polling centres on Saturdays and Sundays - November 16, 17, 23, and 24.