Chennai: Loco running staff cite aviation row to press long-pending demands

CHENNAI: Amid widespread IndiGo flight cancellations and the temporary rollback of new rules by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) has urged the Railways to address its long-pending demands.

The association said several provisions introduced for pilots under the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), including extended weekly rest and limits on night duties, mirror the very requests railway loco pilots have been raising for years, proving their demands are both genuine and safety-critical.

The new FDTL norms, currently on hold, increased pilots’ weekly rest from 36 to 48 hours and reduced the number of night landings permitted per week from six to two. “The aviation controversy closely mirrors the long-standing issues faced by loco pilots in Indian Railways. For decades, railway crew have been demanding a scientifically designed working environment, including a maximum of two continuous night duties, rational duty hours aligned with human physiology, proper and adequate rest after every duty and weekly rest, and roster planning based on sleep science and circadian rhythms,” said KC James, secretary-general of AILRSA.

He added that railway safety was more dependent on human alertness than aviation, as technological upgrades in the Railways remain far behind those in the aviation sector. “Since Indian Railways is fully government-owned, all regulatory power rests with the Railway Board, the same authority responsible for operations, making independent oversight difficult,” he pointed out.

On December 2, loco pilots held a hunger strike in Chennai to push for their demands. AILRSA said that in several major train accidents, loco pilots had been on duty far longer than recommended, despite the Railway Board issuing an order in 2016 capping duty hours at a maximum of 12. “This reflects the harsh and unsafe working conditions under which loco pilots operate,” the association said. “Vacancies are now at 30% (highest ever). Timely creation of posts and strict implementation of statutory rules are essential. There must also be transparent monitoring and accountability at all levels of management,” it said.

Amid the aviation disruptions, Railways operated additional trains to accommodate affected passengers, which AILRSA said placed further strain on the already overworked loco running staff.