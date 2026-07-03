Chennaiites turn to sound healing for stress relief

CHENNAI: Sound healing is finding a place in Chennai's wellness practices . Using instruments such as Himalayan singing bowls, gongs, tuning forks and chimes, practitioners conduct guided sessions that they say are designed to promote relaxation and mindfulness. While some participants sign up out of curiosity, others seek a way to unwind from the demands of everyday life, making sound healing one of the many complementary wellness practices.
For Sunithi S Ramesh, founder of Satvat Holistics Sound Healing and Wellness Centre, the journey into sound healing began in a very different world. An entrepreneur and co-founder of an IT company, she says years of work-related stress eventually led to recurring health issues and multiple surgeries.
"I decided I should never enter a hospital for my own sake again," she recalls."I learnt and became a practitioner, and there was a pleasant and positive transformation in my life," she says.
Today, Sunithi conducts individual and group sessions using singing bowls, gongs, tuning forks, ocean drums, rattles and chimes. She says the instruments are chosen based on the needs of the individual or group rather than following a fixed format.
According to Sunithi, people from different backgrounds attend her sessions. Some are looking to manage stress or improve their quality of sleep, while others simply want to relax and recharge. She says interest in sound healing has increased in recent years, which she attributes partly to social media and growing awareness of alternative wellness practices.
For Roshini, founder of Mystic Sound Therapy under Atma Jyothi Nilayam, sound healing evolved from years of practising Reiki and other energy healing modalities. "During my practices, I experienced how sound could help people relax, quiet the mind and reconnect with themselves in a gentle way," she says.
A typical session, she explains, begins with a conversation to understand the participant's needs, followed by a few minutes of guided relaxation or meditation. Participants then rest comfortably while experiencing a carefully curated combination of sounds and vibrations. "Many people describe feeling deeply relaxed, calm and refreshed afterwards, though every person's experience is unique," she says.
Her sessions incorporate Himalayan singing bowls, a tree of life gong, tuning forks, solfeggio frequencies and planetary sound frequencies. "I choose the instruments based on individual needs. Every session is unique," she says.
Roshini says , some of her most meaningful work has been with children with special needs, including her own niece. "I have observed the calming effects of these sessions," she says, adding that her vision is to create "a world where sound becomes a pathway to inner peace, balanced well-being."
While practitioners describe sound healing as a complementary wellness practice, Dr. Gauthamadas Udipi, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Re-Mind Neuro Services – Doc Gautham's Neuro Centre, Chennai, says: "People are increasingly drawn to practices such as sound healing because modern life is associated with chronic stress, emotional overload, and a growing desire for non-pharmacological approaches to well-being. Many individuals also value experiences that encourage relaxation, mindfulness, and a sense of personal control over their health.
From a psychiatric perspective, feelings of calm and relaxation reported after sound healing may be explained by several well-recognised psychological and physiological mechanisms. These include focused attention, reduction in environmental distractions, expectancy effects, the therapeutic setting, guided relaxation, and activation of the body's natural relaxation response. These benefits are not unique to sound healing and may also occur with meditation, music, breathing exercises, and other structured relaxation techniques.
Sound healing may be used as a complementary wellness practice by some individuals, but it should not be regarded as a substitute for evidence-based assessment and treatment, particularly in people with significant mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, or suicidal thoughts. Persistent psychological symptoms require proper psychiatric evaluation.
The most important misconception is that any single wellness practice can 'cure' mental illness. Wellness interventions may support emotional well-being, but they should complement - not replace - appropriate medical and psychological care when a mental disorder is present."
Among those who have experienced sound healing is Dr. D. Chitra an allopathic doctor , "I wished to experience the effects of sound vibrations on my body and mind," she says. "I went with an open mind and the experience exceeded my expectations."
Sunitha Ravi says "I am a logical person and it was intriguing to hear about sound healing," she says. Curious to understand the practice for herself, she attended a session without knowing what to expect.
"It was better than my expectations. I was totally relaxed," she recalls.
Having attended several sessions since then, Sunitha says she now returns for the sense of calm they bring.
"Most times I am stressed and every time sound healing relaxes me totally and rejuvenates me," she says. Asked what she would tell someone who is unsure about trying it, she says, "Definitely try it with an open mind."