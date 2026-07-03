Chennaiites turn to sound healing for stress relief

For Roshini, founder of Mystic Sound Therapy under Atma Jyothi Nilayam, sound healing evolved from years of practising Reiki and other energy healing modalities. "During my practices, I experienced how sound could help people relax, quiet the mind and reconnect with themselves in a gentle way," she says.

A typical session, she explains, begins with a conversation to understand the participant's needs, followed by a few minutes of guided relaxation or meditation. Participants then rest comfortably while experiencing a carefully curated combination of sounds and vibrations. "Many people describe feeling deeply relaxed, calm and refreshed afterwards, though every person's experience is unique," she says.

Her sessions incorporate Himalayan singing bowls, a tree of life gong, tuning forks, solfeggio frequencies and planetary sound frequencies. "I choose the instruments based on individual needs. Every session is unique," she says.

Roshini says , some of her most meaningful work has been with children with special needs, including her own niece. "I have observed the calming effects of these sessions," she says, adding that her vision is to create "a world where sound becomes a pathway to inner peace, balanced well-being."

While practitioners describe sound healing as a complementary wellness practice, Dr. Gauthamadas Udipi, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Re-Mind Neuro Services – Doc Gautham's Neuro Centre, Chennai, says: "People are increasingly drawn to practices such as sound healing because modern life is associated with chronic stress, emotional overload, and a growing desire for non-pharmacological approaches to well-being. Many individuals also value experiences that encourage relaxation, mindfulness, and a sense of personal control over their health.