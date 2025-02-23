Chennaiites enjoy India vs Pakistan match screening at Marina Beach

CHENNAI: Chennai's cricket aficionados were out at Marina Beach, braving the hot sun on Sunday afternoon to catch the public screening of the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

People of all ages, dressed in blue or India jerseys, gathered with friends and family, cheering as Rohit Sharma led the team onto the pitch in Dubai.

The screening was an initiative by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), and attendees were advised to carry adequate water and umbrellas to stay comfortable.

The viewing area has been barricaded, with organizers making necessary arrangements to prevent any disruptions or public disturbances. Temporary light posts have also been set up around the screening area to enhance visibility.

As evening approaches, a larger crowd is expected to gather for the screening.