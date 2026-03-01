Chennai: Youth tries to smuggle ganja to jailed friend, arrested

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old youth was arrested for attempting to smuggle five grams of ganja to his friend lodged in Puzhal prison by concealing it inside food.
The arrested person was identified as Praveen of Sivaganga. Police sources said Praveen came to the Central Prison on Friday to meet his friend, Karthik, carrying food and clothes.
Praveen was seated in the visitor area, and his baggage was checked by prison officials before he was allowed to meet the inmate.
On a thorough check of the food items supposed to be given to the inmate, authorities found about five grams of ganja concealed inside the food, after which Praveen was detained.
He was handed over to the Puzhal police, who registered a case and arrested him. Praveen was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
Two weeks ago, two inmates were caught smuggling contraband into the prison. In one incident, a Nigerian national, who was arrested by the Tiruvallur district police for narcotics possession, was caught concealing six sovereign gold in his rectum.
In another incident, Sanjay (25) of Kasimedu, who was remanded on February 14, was found in possession of two grams of ganja during a search, which he smuggled by concealing it in his rectum.